Four road accidents claim seven lives across Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Jan 12 (PTI) At least seven people lost their lives in four separate road accidents across Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.

The deadliest incident was reported from Banda district, where three youths riding a motorcycle were killed after their vehicle rammed into a roadside tree in Fatehganj police station area on Sunday night.

Police said the accident took place around 9 pm when the motorcycle rider lost control after being dazzled by the headlights of an oncoming vehicle.

The victims were identified as Rajababu (35), Dhiru Dwivedi (27) and Arjun (35), all residents of Chitrakoot district. Two of them died at a community health centre, while the third succumbed during treatment at Banda Medical College. Police said none of the victims was wearing a helmet.

In Bijnor district, a woman and her son were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Krishna Gopal Singh said the accident took place in front of the Bilai mill in Haldour police station area, killing Prashant (20) and his mother Beena Devi (42) on the spot. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

In Deoria district, a 22-year-old youth died after his motorcycle collided with a stationary tractor amid dense fog on NH-727A near Bhathwa on Sunday night.

Police said the victim, Bittu Gupta, was returning home from duty at a nursing home when the accident occurred.

In Kushinagar district, a shopkeeper was killed and his sister-in-law seriously injured in a collision between two motorcycles in Nebua Naurangia area on Monday morning.

Police said Arun Tiwari (50) died during treatment, while Meena Tiwari (57) is undergoing treatment at a medical college. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB