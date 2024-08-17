Four robbers held after encounter with police in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) Four alleged interstate robbers were arrested following an encounter here with police that injured three of them, officials said on Saturday.

They were part of a new gang that was planning to carry out a robbery on a businessman near the canal track on the road to Govardhan.

Police surrounded the miscreants from all sides on Friday night with the help of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the district, Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

They started firing at the police who retaliated and three of them received bullet injuries, he said, adding that they have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The kingpin of the gang Abhishek Tiwari alias Sonu is a resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Pandey said.

More than two dozen cases are registered against Tiwari in Dhar, Indore and other districts in cases of robbery, dacoity, theft, fraud etc. He has been absconding for four years, police said.

The other three robbers were identified as Akash, Vishambar and Vishnu Rana, they said.

Police said Abhishek, Vishambar and Vishnu Rana have been shot in the leg.

A stolen motorcycle, two police uniforms and illegal weapons with cartridges have been recovered from the criminals, they added.