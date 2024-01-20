Four robbers sentenced to 7 years' jail, another to 5 years in Gurugram shootout

Gurugram, Jan 20 (PTI) A court here on Saturday sentenced four people to seven years of imprisonment, and a fifth to five years, for opening fire at a police team while trying to rob an Axis Bank ATM, said police.

According to police, the convicts were identified as Rahul Khan, Shakti alias Shakki, Chand Khan, Vasim, and Tasleem.

District and Session Court Judge Surya Pratap Singh sentenced Tasleem to five years of jail, and the other four to seven years.

The incident took place on the night of September 17 in 2021 near Shyam Chowk in Dhankot area.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Gulab Singh, in his complaint filed at Rajendra Park Police Station, stated that he was on patrol with his team when he saw some people trying to dislodge an Axis Bank ATM.

He saw a gas cutter and cylinder lying nearby and three youths stealing trays of money from the ATM machine. Two others waited in a car parked in front of the ATM.

When Singh challenged the robbers to surrender, they opened fire at the police team and fled in the car, said police.

All five were arrested a few days later. PTI COR VN VN