Four ruling alliance MLAs meet Jarange; activist reiterates demand for quota through Kunbi route

Jalna, Aug 3 (PTI) Four MLAs, including two from BJP and one from the Shiv Sena, met activist Manoj Jarange in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district on Saturday to discuss the Maratha quota issue.

The delegation comprised Narayan Kuche and Ranajagatjitsinha Patil, BJP's MLAs from Badnapur and Tuljapur, respectively, Shiv Sena's Nanded North MLA Balaji Kalyankar and Independent legislator from Barshi Rajendra Raut.

Jarange reiterated his demand for providing reservation to the Marathas under the OBC segment by giving them Kunbi certificates and said a meeting of community members of August 29 will lay down the roadmap for further action.

Jarange also said he and his supporters are not interested in politics but were being forced into it due to the delay on the state government's part in acceding to their demands.

He said the state government must give reservations to the community under any of the three options, namely OBC, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC).

"Give us quota and we will hold you in high regard. Marathas must be recognised as Kunbis (an agrarian community that is part of the OBC segment)," Jarange told the legislators.

The delegation, comprising ruling alliance legislators, said it would convey his demands to the state government and work towards resolving the issue at the earliest. PTI COR BNM