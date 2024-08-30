Four schoolgirls hospitalised after vaccination in MP

Bhind (MP), Aug 30 (PTI) Four girls were hospitalised as they complained of uneasiness after being administered shots during an immunisation programme at a school in Madhya Pradesh's Bind district, an official said on Friday.

The girls, all aged 16, were admitted to the district hospital when they started feeling uneasy and dizzy after they were administered shots for tetanus and diphtheria at a government high school in the Kyaripura area on Thursday, the district's chief medical and health officer Dr Shivram Singh Kushwaha told PTI.

He said their condition is good now, and one of the girls will be discharged soon.

The immunisation programme has been underway since August 8.

At least 35 students were administered the vaccines the previous days, the official said.

The four girls were first rushed to a primary health centre and later shifted to the district hospital, he said, adding that the girls had not eaten anything before taking the shots. PTI LAL ARU