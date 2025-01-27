Four schools get bomb threats in Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jan 27 (PTI) Four schools in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts received threatening emails on Monday, alleging the presence of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on their premises, police said.

The Manipal School in Attavar, Presidency School and PU College, and Cambridge School near Neermarga in Mangaluru City and Sharada Residential school in Kunjibettu in Udupi town, received the threats, they said.

However, no suspicious object was found on the premises of these schools, police said.

According to police, teams were dispatched, and comprehensive anti-sabotage operations were carried out with the help of Bomb Disposal squads. The investigations concluded without finding any suspicious items. To ensure safety, police personnel have been stationed at the schools.

Authorities have urged school management to remain vigilant and report any unusual activity or communications to the police without delay.

"Separate cases have been registered concerning the threat emails, and a detailed investigation is underway to identify the source of the threats," a senior police officer said. PTI COR AMP KH