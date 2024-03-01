Four security guards arrested for assaulting Noida society resident

Noida, Mar 1 (PTI) Four guards of a private security company were arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting a resident of a group housing society here after an argument over entry of his vehicle into the complex, police said.

The resident, a tenant, was returning home with some people in a car, which allegedly did not have society's sticker that would have automatically allowed it entry through the boom barrier, they said.

The police action came after videos of the purported incident surfaced on social media showing a group of security guards kicking the resident and also assaulting him with sticks.

"The incident was reported around 11 pm on Thursday from the Paras Tierea society in Sector 173 after which a team of police was sent to the site and preventive action taken against the erring security personnel," Vineet Rana, the in-charge of the local Sector 142 police station, said.

He said four of security guards have been arrested after a non-cognisable report was lodged against them on the basis of a complaint by the resident who was assaulted by them.

Those held have been identified as Manish Kumar, 24, Naresh Verma, 22, Rakesh Pradhan, 28, and Gopal Singh, 37, the police said. PTI KIS TIR TIR