Four senior scribes given Anilkumar award for excellence by Gadkari

Nagpur, Sep 14 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday conferred the Anilkumar Award for Excellence in Journalism 2023-24 on four senior journalists at a function in Nagpur.

The journalists are Vivek Deshpande (formerly with Indian Express), Ramu Bhagwat (who retired from Times of India), Shrimant Mane (Editor, Lokmat Vidarbha) and Ram Bhakre (Loksatta).

The award, instituted in the memory of pre-Independence era journalist, poet and writer Anilkumar, is jointly given by the Vidarbha Gaurav Pratishthan and Nagpur Union of Working Journalists (NUWJ). PTI CLS BNM