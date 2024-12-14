Four sentenced to life term in 21 year old triple murder case in UP's Mainpuri

Mainpuri(UP),Dec 14 (PTI) A local court has sentenced four men to life in prison in a 2003 triple murder case, a government counsel said on Saturday.

Advertisment

A fifth accused in the case, Ram Khilari, died in 2018, the official said.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Kuldeep Singh has also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 each on the accused -- Virendra Yadav, Ram Baran, Karua alias Ved Prakash, and Guddan alias Vimelesh -- after holding them guilty under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

They were convicted of shooting dead three men — Dharamvir, Bharat Singh, and Asharam — following a dispute over village Pradhan in April 2003.

Advertisment

The victims were transporting peas from their farm when they were intercepted by the group of armed assailants. The driver, Dharamvir was shot dead on the spot, while Asharam and Bharat, who attempted to intervene, were also killed. PTI COR CDN CDN OZ OZ