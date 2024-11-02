Four shops destroyed in fire in Thane district; none hurt

Thane, Nov 2 (PTI) Four shops were gutted in a fire in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Saturday, and no one was injured in the incident, an official said.

A blaze broke out around 2.22 am at a cluster of shops in a temporary shed in the Shilphata area, the official said.

The Shil fire station received a call, and a team of firefighters prevented the situation from escalating, said Yasin Tadvi of the disaster management cell.

He said the blaze was brought under control by 3.16 am. Three furniture shops and a scrap materials shop were damaged, he said.

According to reports, a gas cylinder at the site also exploded in the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said. PTI COR ARU