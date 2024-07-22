Four shops gutted in commercial complex fire; no casualties

Palghar, Jul 22 (PTI) Four shops and a godown located in a commercial complex were gutted in a fire in Wada town of Palghar district in Maharashtra, officials said on Monday.

No one was injured in the incident on Sunday morning.

A potential tragedy was averted when workers sleeping in one of the shops rushed out after they were alerted about the raging blaze. Residents of houses located in the vicinity of the shopping complex were also evacuated as a precautionary measure.

"The blaze erupted in a shop at the commercial complex and spread to adjacent establishments, gutting a hotel, a clothing shop, and a hardware shop," an official said.

The fire was brought under control after five hours, he said, adding that the cause of the blaze cannot be known. PTI COR NSK