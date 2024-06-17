Four sisters drown in river in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) Four minor sisters, the youngest of them aged seven, drowned in a river here while taking a bath on Monday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Keshav Kumar said Kalu Bankat village resident Raju's daughters Reshma (13), Afsana (11), Guddi (9) and Lalli were at their maternal uncle's home in Rehra Bazar police station area for Eid-ul-Azha celebrations before they went to the Kuano river in the evening.

They were taking a bath in the river and ventured into the deep waters, Kumar said, adding that villagers alerted by their screams rushed to rescue them but failed.

Their bodies were pulled out of the water with the help of local people, the SP said.