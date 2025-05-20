Four SSB jawans injured after big boulders fall on Elagad bridge in Uttarakhand

Pithoragarh, May 20 (PTI) Four jawans of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) were injured when several big boulders fell on Elagad bridge on Tanakpur-Tawaghat highway here in Uttarakhand, while over 100 vehicles, including those carrying Adi Kailash Yatra pilgrims, were left stranded on both sides of the debris, officials said on Tuesday.

The four security personnel were sleeping at the spot near border town Dharchula in Pithoragarh district when the boulders fell around 9 pm on Monday, they said.

Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manjeet Singh said the jawans were on duty at the Elagad bridge that connects Nepal and India.

Mahajan Mohan Ravindra, Ajay Kumar, Suresh Chand and Shivaji Kumar were injured in the incident, and they were immediately taken to the hospital by SSB Assistant Commandant Zubair Ansari, he said.

Ansari said the condition of one of the injured security personnel is critical, and he is under observation at the Dharchula Community Health Centre. The other three are out of danger.

All four security personnel were sleeping after the bridge was closed at 6 pm, he said.

More than 100 vehicles were left stranded on both sides of the road, including Adi Kailash Yatra pilgrims, locals, and security personnel going to the India-China border.

SDM Singh said a huge amount of debris was accumulated at the spot, and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel are trying to remove it. PTI DPT SKY SKY