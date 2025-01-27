Four-storey building collapses in Delhi's Burari, 10 rescued

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) A four-storey building collapsed completely near Oscar Public School in the Burari area of north Delhi on Monday, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Ten people have been rescued from the debris and admitted to a nearby hospital, he added.

"Our team rescued two girls aged 14 and six and took them to a hospital," Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said.

The Delhi Police said in a statement that it received information around 7 pm about the four-storey building collapsing.

"A PCR call was received at 6:58 pm. A rescue operation is going on. Police, fire, DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Authority) and NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) personnel are on the spot. So far, 10 persons have been rescued and taken to the nearest hospital," it said.

Garg said nine fire tenders were deployed to the site.

The police have cordoned off the area to prevent further accidents.

Former Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said the party's local MLA and workers had been asked to help in the relief and rescue efforts.

"This incident is very sad. Our MLA from Burari, Sanjeev Jha, has been instructed to immediately go there with party workers and help the administration in relief and rescue work. Also help the local people in every possible way," he said in a post on social media. PTI BM NIT SZM SZM