Four storey building collapses in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) A four storey residential building collapsed within a few minutes of developing a tilt in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, authorities said on Saturday.

No one was injured, as the building was already evacuated.

According to a Delhi Fire Service official, a call was received at 4.50 pm about a building in the area developing a tilt .

"By the time our team reached, the building was evacuated. Local police had already arrived and the lane was barricaded at both ends," the official said.

The building collapsed a few minutes after, he said.

A few neighbouring buildings got some damage.