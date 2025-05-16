Four-storey building tilts in Delhi's Shahdara; authorities issue notice to vacate

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) A four-storey building in the Bihari Colony in east Delhi's Shahdara tilted on Thursday, prompting authorities to issue notice to vacate it and other adjoining buildings as a precautionary measure, an official said.

Visuals from the spot showed wooden poles being used to temporarily support the leaning structure.

A team of police from the Farsh Bazar police station has been deployed near the structure to keep an eye.

"We are requesting everyone to stay away from the area. Officials from the MCD are checking the structure and also pasted notice to vacate the building," a senior police officer said. PTI BM MNK MNK