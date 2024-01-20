Four-storied building collapses in Himachal village, traffic movement hit

Shimla, Jan 20 (PTI) A four-storied building along with its attic collapsed in a village in the Dhami area here on Saturday, damaging the road leading to a government college and hitting traffic movement, officials said.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident as all the residents were evacuated in advance and the electric connections of the building were disconnected, they added.

The incident took place around 12 pm at 16 Mile in Marahwag village here. The house, owned by one Raj Kumar, was sinking and the base columns of the building had developed cracks, the officials said.

Anticipating its collapse, the building was vacated in advance to prevent loss of life and property, they added.

The road leading to the Government Degree College at Dhami here got partially damaged due to the building collapse, leading to disruption in traffic movement, the officials said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (Rural) Nishant said the building collapsed due to an excavation work in the hilly area above this house.

He added that one Dinesh Kumar is constructing his house in the area above the collapsed building. PTI COR RPA