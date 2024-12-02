Four students among five hurt as school van collides with tractor-trolley in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 2 (PTI) At least five people, including four schoolchildren, were injured on Monday when a school van collided head-on with a tractor-trolley in the Titawi area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

The accident occurred near the Jagdheri bus stop along the Shamli highway. The private school van was transporting the children from school when it collided with the tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane, they said.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital where the condition of three is reported to be critical, Titawi SHO Manvendra Singh said.

He identified the injured as van driver Ravish Kumar (50) and four schoolchildren -- Anut Kumar, Vedanshu, Ayushi and Abhinav.

The police are investigating the incident, the SHO added. PTI COR KIS SZM SZM