Four students booked for clash near tuition centre

Kozhikode (Kerala), Feb 28 (PTI) Four students have been booked in connection with a clash that occurred among students near a private tuition centre near here, police said on Friday.

A 10th class student sustained a serious head injury during the altercation, they added.

According to the police, students from two local schools were involved in the incident that took place in Thamarassery on February 23.

The confrontation originated from disagreements over a farewell event for 10th-class students held at the tuition centre.

This clash was an escalation of that ongoing dispute, police said.

Tensions heightened when the music abruptly stopped during a dance performance held as part of the farewell programme.

The disruption led to negative reactions from some students, and the situation was managed by teachers and others.

However, the students clashed outside, police added.

Thamarassery police registered a case against the students for assault, rioting and unlawful assembly and an investigation is on, officers said. PTI ARM ARM ADB