Four students dead as roof of school building collapses in Rajasthan

Jhalawar (RJ), Jul 25 (PTI) A portion of a government school building collapsed in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Friday, leaving four children dead and 17 others injured, police said.

The children at the Piplod Government School in Manoherthana block of the district were assembling for morning prayers when the incident took place.

The police were informed at around 7:45 am.

Superintendent of Police, Jhalawar, Amit Kumar told PTI that "Four children have died and 17 others are injured. Ten children have been referred to Jhalawar out of which three to four are critical.” Police said the children were pulled out of the debris with the help of teachers and villagers.

Circle inspector at Manhorethana police station in Jhalawar, Nandkishore, said two of the critically injured students were referred to a specialised health centre.

At least 27 students were studying in the upper primary school in Piplod village when classes for 6 and 7 gave away, Station House Officer at Dangipura police station Vijendra Singh said.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

"The concerned officials have been directed to ensure proper treatment of the injured children," he said on X.

"May God grant a place to the departed divine souls in his lotus feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow," the chief minister said.

Education minister Madan Dilawar said a high-level inquiry will be conducted into the incident.

He directed officials to rush to the spot and ensure that the children get proper treatment.

"A very unfortunate incident occurred in Piplod village in Jhalawar where roof of a school collapsed. I have instructed district collector and education officer to make all kinds of arrangements for treatment. The collector and other officers have reached the spot," he said.

"I will get a high-level inquiry done to find out why this incident happened, " the minister said. Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot hoped for the speedy recovery of the injured students.

"There are reports of many children and teachers getting injured due to the collapse of a government school building in Jhalawar's Manoharthana. I pray to God for minimum loss of life and speedy recovery of the injured, " he said on X.

Leader of opposition Tikaram Jully also expressed grief over the incident. PTI COR AG SDA DV DV