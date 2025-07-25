Four students dead as school building collapses in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Jhalawar: A government school building collapsed on Friday in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, leaving four children dead and 17 others injured, police said.

The incident took place in Peeplodi Government School of Manoharthana block in the district when the children were attending classes.

"Four children have died and 17 others are injured. Ten children have been referred to Jhalawar out of which three to four are critical,” Superintendent of Police, Jhalawar, Amit Kumar told PTI.

Police said the children were taken out of the debris with the help of teachers and villagers.