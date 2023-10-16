Four students drown in Kerala river

Thrissur, Oct 16 (PTI) Four college students who had gone to take a dip in a river near Ollur in this central Kerala district on Monday have drowned, police said.

Advertisment

Police said Sayyid Hussain (20), Nived Krishna (20), Aby John (19) and Arjun (20) drowned at Kainoor Chira (river bank) of the Manali river in the district.

Arjun is a student of St Aloysius college while the other three are from St Thomas college in Thrissur, police said.

"The incident took place this afternoon. Local residents saw it happening and informed us," police said, adding that the students had gone to take a bath in the river.

The local residents of the area and the police launched the search operations and recovered the bodies of the students from the river.

Police said the bodies have been shifted to a hospital and the postmortem will be conducted tomorrow. PTI RRT RRT ANE