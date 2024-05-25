Four students of Ahmedabad medical college suspended for ragging

Ahmedabad, May 25 (PTI) Four students, including two women, of a medical college here have been suspended for allegedly ragging juniors, an official has said.

Advertisment

The college, located in the Maninagar area of the city, is run by AMC Medical Education Trust, an entity of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Following an inquiry, the college administration suspended four students pursuing Master of Surgery said dean Dr Dipti Shah on Friday.

While two students were suspended for two years and one year, respectively, the other two were suspended for 25 days, she said.

“Four first-year students and their parents had approached us with a complaint against these four seniors on May 21. We called a meeting of the college council and heard all of them. After a detailed inquiry, the council unanimously took a decision to suspend the four as we believe in zero tolerance for ragging," said Dr Shah.

The seniors would ask junior students to carry out tasks like writing a prescription several times and also verbally abuse them, the dean said. PTI PJT KRK NR