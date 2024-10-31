Four sugarcane cutters feared drowned in Seena river in Solapur

Pune, Oct 31 (PTI) Four sugarcane cutters are feared dead after they entered a river in Solapur's Madha tehsil on Thursday and went missing, a police official said.

The incident took place in Seena river near Khairav village in the afternoon, the Madha police station official said.

"The four, in their 20s and hailing from Yavatmal, went to the weir take bath. One of them got caught in a whirlpool. His three colleagues swam towards him to save him but in vain. A search operation is on at the site. The bodies are yet to be found," he added. PTI SPK BNM