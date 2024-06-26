Four surrendered Maoists handed over reward cheques in J’khand's Chatra

Chatra (Jharkhand), Jun 26 (PTI) Four Maoists, who gave up arms under the state government's surrender policy, were handed over cheques at the office of Chatra superintendent of police on Wednesday.

The family members of Indal Ganjhu alias Lalan Ganjhu and Navin alias Sarabjit Yadav, who were regional committee members of CPI Maoist and surrendered in May and November 2023 respectively, were given cheque of Rs 15 lakh, the award that the Maoist leaders were carrying on their head, a police officer said.

Similarly, family members of Amajit Yadav alias Tingu, who was zonal commander of CPI (Maoist) and Sahdev Yadav alias Latan Yadav, who was sub-zonal commander, were handed over cheques of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively, he said.

All the four Maoists are lodged in Hazaribag Open Jail.

Chatra Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikash Pandey said that there has been a decline in Maoist activity in the district after their surrender. PTI COR SAN SAN RG