Four suspected cybercriminals nabbed in Assam's Nagaon

Nagaon (PTI), Oct 22 (PTI) Four miscreants involved in many financial and other crimes were arrested from Nagaon district of Assam, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The officer said the four criminals were nabbed from Kachua area of the district after getting a tip-off.

"These arrested criminals were involved in various cyber crime, extortion, snatching and attempted kidnapping. We were looking for them for some time," he added.

The accused were nabbed on Saturday from the Barghat bypass area, but the police informed the media on Wednesday.

Police seized many ATM cards from their possessions. PTI TR RG