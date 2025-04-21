Four suspected of cattle slaughter arrested after encounter in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor, Apr 21 (PTI) Four men allegedly involved in slaughtering cattle were arrested following an encounter in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

Two of the suspects suffered bullet injuries in the gunfight, they added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Vajpayee said the arrests were made during a vehicle check on the Syohara-Nurpur Road late on Sunday.

When signalled to stop, the four suspects travelling in a car opened fire at the police and attempted to flee. Two suspects -- Saddam and Irshad -- suffered bullet injuries on their legs in retaliatory firing, the officer said.

The police later apprehended their two accomplices -- Zeeshan, son of one Ateeq, and Zeeshan, son of one Dilshad -- and seized two country-made pistols and equipment allegedly used for cattle slaughter.

The accused were involved in illegally killing stray cattle and selling the meat, the police said.

The authorities are now searching for four local meat shop owners suspected of buying and distributing the meat.

The injured accused are undergoing treatment. A case has been registered under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act. PTI COR ABN ABN SZM SZM