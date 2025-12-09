Four suspected poachers caught with weapons in MP forest

Indore, Dec 9 (PTI) Four persons, allegedly involved in poaching, were caught with weapons in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, an official from the forest department said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a patrol team cordoned off the forests of Malendi in the Mhow range on Monday night and apprehended the four men, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Pradeep Mishra said.

The team recovered a sword, a country-made pistol, and five cartridges from the men, he said.

"Prima facie, it appears that the four men were roaming in the forest area with the intention of hunting wild animals. A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, and a detailed investigation is underway," Mishra said.

Following the leopard poaching incident in the district on November 29, the Forest Department has increased patrolling in the forests, especially at night, he said.

The DFO said that a villager was arrested in the incident, and two leopard claws, an airgun and a sharp weapon were seized from him. PTI HWP MAS ARU