Four taking part in 'kanwar yatra' injured as flagpole touches railway wire in MP's Seoni

Seoni, Aug 4 (PTI) Four men taking part in a ''kanwar yatra' in Seoni in Madhya Pradesh sustained burn injuries on Monday after a flagpole they were carrying touched a high voltage railway overhead wire, a police official said.

The incident took place near Chhindwara road railway crossing when a group of 'kanwariyas' was returning to Bhoma village from Lakhanwada ghat after collecting sacred water from Wainganga river, Kotwali station house officer Kishore Wamankar told PTI.

One of the men, seated atop a vehicle, was waving a flag attached to an iron rod which accidentally touched the 25000-kilowatt live railway wire, triggering sparks and panic among the pilgrims, he said.

"Vikas Rajak (25), Lokesh Chaubey (31), Hampi Sarathe (25) and Raj Batti (20),who sustained burn injuries, were initially taken to the district hospital for treatment and later shifted to a private hospital. Two of them are in critical condition and have been moved to a medical college in Nagpur," he said.

The incident, which took place during the last Monday of Shravan, was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the Shani temple in the area, as per police.