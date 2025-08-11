Four tank containers wash ashore in Gujarat's Kutch; police begin probe

Bhuj, Aug 11 (PTI) At least four tank containers have washed ashore on the coast of Gujarat's Kutch district since August 6, following which a probe has begun to ascertain its contents and origin, a police official said on Monday.

A tank container, also known as a tanktainer or ISO tank, is an intermodal container designed for transporting liquids, gases, and powders in bulk on ships.

"Between August 6 and 10, four tank containers washed ashore on the coast of Abdasa taluka of Kutch. These containers are currently lying near the shore. We are trying to pull them out of the water for further investigation. The Customs department and Coast Guard have been roped in to find the origin of these containers," Deputy Superintendent of Police BB Bhagora said.

"On Sunday, we were able to collect a sample from one of the containers as it was leaking. Other tankers are intact and could not be opened in present condition. The collected sample has been sent for analysis to the Forensic Science Laboratory to find out the content," the Deputy SP said. PTI COR PJT BNM