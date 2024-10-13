Four teen boys die after motorcycle collides with parked tractor trolley in Aligarh

Aligarh(UP), Oct 13 (PTI) Four teenage boys were killed in the outskirts of Aligarh city on Sunday when their motorcycle collided with a tractor trolley parked on the roadside, police said.

The accident occurred when Vikas, Yash, Sunil, and Ravi were returning home after attending Dussehra festivities, Circle Officer (CO) Mayank Pathak said.

They had left their homes from a village in Dibai town of Bulandshahr district on Saturday night and were returning home before dawn, Pathak said.

He said that a police patrolling car arrived at the spot and took the victims to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital where doctors declared them dead upon arrival.

Yash's grandfather, Hari Om Sharma said that the police informed him about the victims' death after they identified him through the motorcycle's number plate.

After the police informed him, he immediately rushed to the hospital along with other villagers, he said.

The four boys were either related or close family friends. They were on the same motorcycle, Sharma added.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the police said.