Four teenagers drown in Dumka's Mayurakshi river, all bodies recovered: Police

Dumka, Aug 29 (PTI) Four teenagers drowned in Mayurakshi river in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Bapupur bank under Jama police station area of Dumka district on Thursday.

"Four friends, all aged between 16 and 17 years, had gone to take a bath in the Mayurakshi river in the afternoon. When they did not return, their family members started searching for them and informed the police. Their clothes and mobile phones were found near the Bapupura bank of the river at around 3.30 pm on Thursday," Jama police station officer-in-charge, Ajeet Kumar, told PTI.

"All four bodies have been recovered," Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Vijay Kumar Mahto told PTI.

The bodies will be sent for postmortem.

All the four teenagers had passed matriculation examination from St Joseph School, Dumka. PTI CORR NAM RG