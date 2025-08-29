Four teenagers drown in Dumka's Mayurakshi river, one body recovered: Police

Dumka, Aug 29 (PTI) Four teenagers drowned in Mayurakshi river in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Bapupur bank under Jama police station area of Dumka district on Thursday.

"Four friends, all aged between 16 and 17 years, had gone to take a bath in the Mayurakshi river in the afternoon. When they did not return, their family members started searching for them and informed the police.

"Their clothes and mobile phones were found near the Bapupura bank of the river at around 3.30 pm on Thursday. Local divers managed to recover the body of Krishna Singh while the search operation is continuing for the bodies of others," Jama police station officer-in-charge, Ajeet Kumar, told PTI.

A senior police official said that an NDRF team from Deoghar has been requisitioned to help the district administration in searching for the bodies of other students.

All the four teenagers had passed matriculation examination from St Joseph School, Dumka.