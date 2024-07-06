Four terrorists, two soldiers killed in encounters in J-K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Jul 6 (PTI) At least four terrorists were killed and two soldiers laid down their lives in twin encounters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The encounters took place in Frisal Chinnigam and Modergam areas of the south Kashmir district.

The officials said two soldiers lost their lives while battling the terrorists.

They said contact with terrorists was established during a cordon and search operation in the Frisal Chinnigam area. In the exchange of fire there so far, four terrorists have been killed, the officials said, adding their bodies have been sighted.

Drone footage of the encounter site has shown four bodies lying there, but they could not be retrieved yet as firing was still going on, the officials said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdhi, who visited the encounter site, said the operation will continue.

Some bodies (of terrorists) have been sighted, but the encounter has not concluded yet, he told reporters.

The site of the encounter is in the interior areas of the district and not near the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the IGP said.

He said the J-K Police and security forces continue to keep track of the movement of terrorists and the killing of these terrorists is a significant achievement for the security forces.

Earlier, a gunfight broke out in Modergam village after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists, the officials said.

Both the operations are on and the security forces have maintained a tight cordon of the respective areas, the officials added. PTI SSB MIJ RT RT