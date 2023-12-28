Four thrashed in Kota after locals mistake them for abductors

Kota (Rajasthan), Dec 28 (PTI) Four people were injured after being attacked by locals who suspected them to be roaming the area with the intention of abducting a woman in this Rajasthan district, a police official said on Thursday.

The injured -- relatives of an adult woman from Karauli district who had eloped with her Kota-based partner -- were enquiring about her in the Nanta area on Wednesday.

They were accompanied by a constable in plainclothes from Karauli.

Superintendent of Police (Karauli) Mamta Gupta said the woman's family members had registered a missing person's report with a local police station.

A constable from Karauli travelled to Kota in search of the woman while her relatives also arrived in the town.

Gupta said a scuffle broke out between the woman's relatives and locals and added that the police personnel was not injured.

The adult woman eloped with her partner some time ago and has been living with him in the Nanta area, the police said.

Nanta SHO Mukesh Meena said the woman's relatives and the constable in plainclothes were enquiring about her from some locals.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the locals suspected them to be a fake police team roaming the area with the intention to abduct the woman, he said.

However, he said it is not immediately clear if the accused who thrashed the woman's relatives were family members of her partner.

He said the adult woman is living with her partner of her own will. PTI COR SDA SZM