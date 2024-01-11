Four tiffin IEDS, ammunition recovered in Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) Security forces on Thursday recovered explosive material and ammunition, including four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) fitted in a tiffin, in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

Advertisment

On specific intelligence inputs, the 237-Battalion of the CRPF along with police launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Hayatpura village.

During the operation, the IEDs, some ammunition rounds and one wireless set were found, they said.

The operation is still underway in the village. PTI COR AB AB DV DV