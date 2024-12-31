Four tiger claws seized, two men held in Chandrapur

Chandrapur, Dec 31 (PTI) The forest department in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district have arrested two persons and recovered from them four tiger claws.

The accused duo was arrested from Lohara village on Monday evening, officials said.

They were produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to the forest department's custody till January 2 for questioning, they said.

Acting on specific inputs, a team of the Chandrapur forest range laid a trap and caught the two accused -- Sandeep Todase and Shekharam Kulmethe -- carrying four tiger claws, which were then seized, a senior forest department official said.

Another accused accompanying them fled from the spot and the department has launched a man-hunt for him, he said, adding that more persons are suspected to be involved in this.

A case has been registered under the Wild Life (Protection) Act and further investigation is underway, he said. PTI COR NP