Four transgender persons from UP to attend Republic Day parade as special guests

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) Four transgender persons from Uttar Pradesh will attend the Republic Day parade in New Delhi as special guests, marking a significant moment of recognition and inclusion for the community.

They are associated with the Garima Grih shelter home in Gorakhpur and will travel to the national capital on January 24 following official protocol, District Magistrate Deepak Meena said.

"I received the information through an official email. It is a proud moment for us," Garima Grih founder Ekta Maheshwari, who has been invited to the parade, said.

Ekta, 38, a native of Lakhimpur Kheri, came to Gorakhpur in 2007 and started the shelter home in 2011.

"I am happy that through this shelter home, in collaboration with the central government, I am able to help transform the lives of people like me," she added.

Among the invitees is Deepika (34) from Kushinagar, who trained as a makeup artist after working with an NGO in Delhi.

Heer, 21 also from Kushinagar, shared a story of her childhood struggle, social stigma and the depression before discovering her identity as a transgender person.

Another invitee, Gorakhpur's Lado, 20, who joined Garima Grih in 2019, credited her supportive family and professional training for helping her build an independent identity.