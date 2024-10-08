Four travel agents nabbed for arranging fake Canadian visas

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested four people, including two women, and claimed to have busted a syndicate which used to dupe people by creating fake Canadian Visas, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Gaurav (28), Nitin Sharma (33), Sarabjeet Kaur (29) and Gagandeep Kaur (32), they said.

On September 28, a male passenger Kuldeep (21), holding an Indian passport, arrived at the IGI Airport who was intended to depart to Canada. During scrutiny of his travel documents, it was found that one fake Canadian visitor visa was found affixed on his passport. An FIR was registered and investigation of the case was taken up, the police said.

Kuldeep disclosed that he met one agent namely Sandeep through one of his common friend, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani.

The officer said that Sandeep assured his journey to Canada in lieu of Rs 18 lakh.

The agent also assured to arrange a job for him in Canada. He gave the agent Rs 5 lakh in cash as an advance amount and it was decided that the remaining payment would be given after reaching the destination, said the DCP.

The police said that Sandeep arranged tickets and a Canada visa for his journey but he was caught at the IGI Airport.

"Sandeep was apprehended from Kaithal in Haryana and he told the police that he was running a syndicate along with his associates. The team later nabbed Gaurav, Nitin, Sarabjeet Kaur and Gagandeep Kaur who were found actively involved in this case," the DCP said.

During interrogation, the team got to know that Sarabjeet and Simranpreet used to post advertisement videos on their social media accounts claiming to guarantee Canadian visas even in refusal cases. PTI BM AS AS