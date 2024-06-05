Four trekkers from Karnataka die in Uttarakhand due to extreme weather conditions

Bengaluru, Jun 5 (PTI) Four trekkers from Karnataka lost their lives in Uttarakhand due to extreme weather conditions, a senior government officer said on Wednesday.

There were 19 trekkers out of which four died while the rescue operations were on to save others trapped at Sahasratal in Uttarakhand, the Principal Secretary in the Revenue Department, Rashmi Mahesh told PTI.

She said the identity of those who died in the tragedy was not known.

According to her, the District Magistrate of Garhwal was monitoring the rescue operation.

Mahesh said a helicopter of the Indian Air Force has also been pressed into the service.

It is learnt that the trekking was organised by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation, she added. PTI GMS KH