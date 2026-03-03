Four trucks collide in UP, labourer killed

ilibhit (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) Four trucks collided on the Pilibhit-Puranpur National Highway on Tuesday, leaving a labourer dead and five others injured, police said.

The accident occurred around 4 am near a petrol pump.

Station Officer of Gajraula police station Brajveer Singh said a truck first rammed into a stationary truck, while two more trucks collided with it from the side.

In the accident, a 45-year-old man identified as Sompal died, he said, adding, the body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Police removed the damaged vehicles from the highway and restored traffic.