Four ULFA(I) cadres surrender in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 29 (PTI) Four United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) cadres surrendered before the Assam director general of police and deposited some arms and ammunitions on Wednesday, officials said.

Advertisment

DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh welcoming the cadres into the mainstream said, "You should not think that you have surrendered. Instead say that you have just returned back home." He also stated that the former militants will be rehabilitated as per government rule and facilities.

The surrendered ULFA(I) militants deposited two Thailand-made hand grenades, one Austria-made 9X19 pistol and 25 rounds of ammunition of 9 mm pistol.

Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch) Hiren Chandra Nath said a total of 14 cadres from ULFA(I) have laid down their arms this year and joined the mainstream.

Advertisment

These former cadres deposited different types of arms, ammunition and explosives during their surrender ceremony, he added.

"In 2023, a total of five incidents have been committed by ULFA(I). A total 16 cadres were arrested and one militant was killed in police action," Nath said.

The security forces recovered various arms, ammunition and grenades from the ULFA(I) cadres in those incidents, he added. PTI TR TR KK