Four undertrials escape from court premises in Bihar

Samastipur (Bihar), May 28 (PTI) Four undertrials escaped from a court premises in Bihar's Samastipur district on Wednesday, giving the slip to police personnel escorting them, an official said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Pandey, while Chhotu alias Hunter, Manish Kumar, Arvind Sawhney and Manjeet Kumar managed to flee, another undertrial Nagendra Kumar was captured while trying to escape.

"The incident took place when the undertrials were being taken to the lock-up after their court appearance," Pandey said.

He added that all undertrials were in judicial custody in connection with different criminal cases and a manhunt has been launched to nab those who escaped.

"The incident is a matter of serious concern. Upon investigation, if any negligence is found on the part of the security personnel, strict action will be taken", the ASP added.