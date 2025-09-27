Four UPEIDA staff killed, 2 injured as speeding car hits them on Lucknow-Agra E-way

Unnao (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) Four employees of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) were killed and two others seriously injured after a speeding car hit them on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Behta Mujawar police station area, when the speeding car hit the UPEIDA staff on patrol duty. The impact was so severe that all four died on the spot, police said.

The car heading towards Lucknow subsequently lost control, hit a divider, and crossed over to the opposite lane.

The deceased have been identified as Lavkush (40), Ramkishore (38), Munesh (45), and Sarvan (35), all from Unnao district. The injured -- Rakesh (40) and Krishnapal (55) -- were rushed to a community health centre and then shifted to the district hospital in a critical state, police said.

Police and UPEIDA officials reached the site upon receiving the news, Circle Officer Santosh Singh said.

The driver fled the scene after the accident by abandoning the vehicle, which has been impounded, the officer said.

Police are scanning CCTV camera footage from the expressway to trace the driver, Singh said.