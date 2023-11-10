Four vehicles damaged after portion of compound wall collapses in Thane district

Thane, Nov 10 (PTI) Four vehicles were damaged when a portion of a compound wall of a housing society collapsed on them in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official said.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred in the Gholai Nagar area of Kalwa around 11.30 am, he said.

A portion of the compound wall of the housing society collapsed, damaging four vehicles parked by its side, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

As a precautionary measure, the area around the wall has been cordoned off, he added.