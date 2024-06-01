Four wagons of goods train derail in Odisha, none injured

Bhubaneswar, Jun 1 (PTI) Four wagons of a goods train derailed near Kantabanji station in Sambalpur Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR), an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 10.50 pm on Friday, causing disruption of train movement on both tracks, he said, adding that services were restored at 7 am on Saturday.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident, he said, adding that senior railway officials were on the spot and investigating the matter.

In view of the incident, the ECoR cancelled the Raipur-Titlagarh Express and Junagarh Road-Raipur Express for Saturday.