Four wanted Bihar gangsters killed in police encounter in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Four wanted criminals, allegedly involved in multiple cases of extortion-cum-murder in Bihar and planning a major operation ahead of the assembly elections there, were killed in a shootout with police in Delhi's Rohini in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

The operation was carried out jointly by Delhi Police and Bihar Police.

Those killed were identified as Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto alias Bimlesh Sahni (25), Manish Pathak (33) and Aman Thakur (21), all residents of Bihar's Sitamarhi district, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Surender Kumar, said at a press conference.

The accused were part of a gang named 'Sigma & Company' which was involved in a series of murders for extortion and contract killings, a senior police officer said.

The gang used to put out notes on social media to publicise their killing, the officer said.

Police added that an audio clip recovered recently purportedly outlines a major conspiracy being hatched by Ranjan to disturb peace ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.

Ranjan Pathak, the kingpin of the gang and carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000, is reportedly wanted in eight criminal cases, including high-profile ones.

Describing Ranjan as a "dreaded" criminal, police said that in the last three months, he was involved in five cases, including four for extortion-cum-murder.

He was also involved in the sensational murder of former Brahmarshi Sena district chief Ram Manohar Sharma alias Ganesh Sharma (40) in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on September 26, officials said.

Following Sharma's murder, the gang issued a note on social media and circulated it among local journalists, a senior police officer told PTI. "Pathak was openly challenging the police on social media and in audio messages," police said.

In the most recent case on October 13, he demanded extortion money from a man and threatened to kill him if he didn't pay. The call was made after the model code of conduct came into place for the Bihar elections on October 6, the officer said.

The remaining gang members also have multiple cases registered against them for extortion and murder.

Aman, who carries a reward of Rs 25,000, is linked to four criminal cases, including incidents on September 26 and October 13. Similarly, Bimlesh, with a bounty of Rs 25,000, is involved in four cases, while Manish is connected to two cases, including the September 26 incident.

The encounter, which took place around 2.20 am on Bahadur Shah Marg in Rohini, was one of the biggest that Delhi has been witness to in the past seven years, police said.

The last major encounter of this scale took place in June 2019, when gangster Rajesh Bharti and three of his associates were gunned down while another was injured.

The encounter took place after the joint team launched an operation to trace the accused, who were reportedly hiding in Delhi for the past several days, planning to carry out criminal activities in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections, a senior police officer said.

About 25 to 30 rounds were fired from the accused's side, while the police fired around 15 to 20 shots.

The accused were reportedly travelling in a car when police intercepted them. "The number plate attached to the car appeared to be fake, and the vehicle too seemed to be stolen," a senior police officer said.

The accused allegedly opened fire at the police team, prompting retaliatory action that left all four injured, the officer said, adding that they were rushed to a hospital in Rohini, where doctors declared them dead.

Five pistols were recovered from them.

Delhi Police tracked the accused's movements for the past three days after receiving inputs from Bihar Police, officials said.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, and the counting will take place on November 14.