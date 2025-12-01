Four Waters Concept cost effective compared to conventional mega irrigation projects: Former VC

Hyderabad, Dec 1 (PTI) Former Vice Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Monday said the Four Waters Concept, developed by late engineer T Hanumantha Rao, is cost effective compared to conventional mega projects.

In the Four Waters Concept, the focus is on using rain water, surface water and groundwater, and maintenance of soil moisture at a high level to improve water availability and agricultural productivity.

The concept is simple but revolutionary, said Reddy, son of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Marri Channa Reddy.

The concept led to "astounding results" when it was implemented effectively in Telangana in 2001 and in Rajasthan from 2014 to 2018, the BJP leader said.

The concept resulted in water availability for three crops a year, groundwater levels rising and drought-proofing even in severe dry years, he said in a statement on the eve of his father's 29th death anniversary.

"The contrast with conventional mega-projects is stark. A few examples in Telangana to illustrate the point clearly. Kaleshwaram Lift Project cost was over Rs one lakh crore. It's Irrigation facility was 36 lakh acres for one crop. Using Hanumantha Rao Technology, it costs Rs 5,400 crore, water for three crops annually," Reddy said.

The Marri Channa Reddy Memorial Trust, headed by him, will make efforts for the implementation of the Four Waters Concept, he added.