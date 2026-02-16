Four-week-long Mizoram Budget session to start on Feb 17

Aizawl, Feb 16 (PTI) The four-week-long Mizoram Budget session will commence on Tuesday, officials said.

This will be the sixth session of the House under the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma since it assumed office in December 2023.

Governor Vijay Kumar Singh is scheduled to deliver the opening address at 10:30 am.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal on February 26.

He is also expected to present supplementary demands for grants for the 2025-26 period on the same day.

According to the schedule set by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama on February 10, the session is slated to conclude on March 16.

As of Monday, it has received 1,223 starred questions for oral replies and 407 unstarred questions for written replies to be tabled during question hour.