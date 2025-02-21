Four women among six killed in Bihar mishap

Arrah (Bihar), Feb 21 (PTI) Six persons, including four women, were killed in Bihar's Bhojpur district early Friday when their car rammed into a stationary tanker, a police official said.

According to Bhojpur SP Raj, the accident took place Dulhin Bazar locality when the driver of the Bolero car lost control and hit the tanker parked on the roadside.

All the occupants, who belonged to the same family, died on the spot. The deceased belonged to rural Patna and were returning from Prayagraj after attending the Maha Kumbh congregation, the SP said.

The bodies were extricated from the mangled vehicle by police personnel with the help of local villagers, the SP said.